Kash on the barrelhead

Lee Smith’s The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History is one of the keys to understanding the Russia hoax brought to us by the Clinton campaign, the Democratic Party, and the FBI. I wrote about it when it was published in the fall of 2019. With Lee’s permission, I also posted a brief excerpt touching on the media component of the saga under the heading “CNN and the Steele Dossier.”

Recruited from the Department of Justice, Kash Patel was Rep. Nunes’s right-hand man in unraveling the hoax. Epoch Times editor Jan Jekielek thought to revisit and update the story with Patel in the terrific interview below. The Washington Examiner’s Daniel Chaitin and Jerry Dunleavy covered the interview as news in their March 23 story “Adam Schiff ‘took the bait’ with FISA memo, ex-House Intel investigator says.”

Despite Patel’s affable demeanor, this is a devastating interview. It adds depth to our understanding of Adam Schiff and his Democratic colleagues as lying malefactors, to put it politely. Not that we didn’t know that already, but this interview helps round out the picture.

Quotable quote (at about 36:00): “Closure? For me closure is synonymous with accountability.”

NOTE: At the end of the video Jekielek adds a personal note about the forthcoming documentary telling the story of his father-in-law: Finding Manny.