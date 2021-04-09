Is Race Discrimination Legal, Or Not?

We live in a world in which race discrimination is ubiquitous. Universities, government agencies and all major employers systematically discriminate in favor of some races, and against others, under the banner of “affirmative action.” This has been going on for 50 years. And yet, the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection has been applied to ban race discrimination by public entities in a number of contexts. Similarly, the Civil Rights Act purports to bar race discrimination in employment and public accommodations. Such discrimination in employment is nevertheless pretty much universal; see, e.g., United Airlines’ recent declaration of its intent to discriminate for just one of many thousands of instances. I have no idea what the operative legal principles are.

Here is an example from contemporary America: race discrimination in the dissemination of covid vaccines. This email was sent out by the University of Minnesota Health Services in collaboration with the Fairview health care system. For legal purposes, I take it this is a public enterprise to which the 14th Amendment applies. Click to enlarge:

This is the relevant part:

So the University of Minnesota is engaging in naked racial discrimination. Not in some trivial matter, but in the dissemination of a vaccine that is assumed to be lifesaving. If you are white–or Indian- or Iranian- or Pakistani- or Japanese-American, all of which groups have higher incomes than whites, and I think longer life expectancies–you have to have cancer, hemophilia or the like to be eligible. But if you are a member of a favored race–black, Hispanic (which of course is not a race, many Hispanics are white), American Indian, Southeast Asian–you go to the front of the line.

Am I the only one who thinks this is unAmerican? Or is that sentiment a relic of a long-gone, better time? Race discrimination seems to be so deeply embedded in our society, so widely accepted, that it is hard to see how we can get rid of it.

As noted above, I do not understand the legal framework within which race discrimination has become both universally condemned and, in practice, universally accepted. Someone suggested years ago that we should re-enact the exact language of the 14th Amendment, and add the words: “And this time, we really mean it!” That, basically, is the position of conservatives. But we are a forlorn minority.

Maybe consistent legal principles are at work here–not good ones, but consistent–and I am too dense to understand them. I call on Paul for help. Many of our readers may not know that Paul was, early in his career, a star appellate lawyer for the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Thereafter he devoted decades to litigating discrimination cases of various kinds. So maybe he can explain: Which is it? Is racial discrimination forbidden to public bodies and, in some contexts, to private organizations? Or is it not only permitted, but, in polite society, mandatory?