The murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin is wrapping up today with closing arguments and jury instructions. The National Guard is standing by to deal with the expected riots when the jury returns its verdict later this week, along with law enforcement from several local agencies as well as other states. Downtown Minneapolis resembles a fortress, only with fewer people. Both Scott and I have questioned whether Chauvin can possibly get a fair trial in the current atmosphere. Jurors cannot fail to understand the consequences of a “not guilty” verdict.

It has been reported that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman sold his Minneapolis home at a loss and moved out of the city after “protesters” besieged his house, and his office received “millions of e-mails and thousands of phone calls” about the George Floyd case. I have it on good authority that he is not the only public official who has sold his house and moved out of Minneapolis for reasons of personal safety.

Eric Nelson has been the sole in-court lawyer defending Chauvin for the last three weeks. When America’s biggest and best law firms lined up to represent Islamic terrorists at Guantanamo Bay, for free, they were applauded with the pious reflection that everyone deserves a legal defense. That principle does not apply, however, to police officers. I cannot imagine the abuse to which Mr. Nelson has been subjected over the past weeks or the legitimate fear for his own safety that he must feel.

It happens that there is another Minneapolis lawyer named Eric Nelson. (That name is no doubt more common in Minnesota than most places.) This Eric Nelson is a family lawyer who has nothing at all to do with the Floyd case, yet he has been bombarded with angry and threatening messages from leftists. While the “real” Eric Nelson was delivering his closing argument, the second Eric Nelson received these emails:

From: john sparo

Subject: george floyd case

Date: April 19, 2021 at 12:30:47 PM CDT

To: “[email protected]———-” i just want you to know you’ll always be remembered as one of the most scummy racist attorney fucks for the rest of ur shit life. either way this case goes people are going i hate you for the rest of your life becuase you’re obviously a racist sticking up for another racist clown police officer who was high on power, who also had more than 3 prior physical incidents against him for too much use of physical force. you better hope chauvin goes to prison or there isn’t a mistrial because if so you’ll see riots you’ve never seen before and i’m sure there will be people looking for you and your client. good luck. From: george dorey

Subject: George floyd

Date: April 19, 2021 at 12:30:07 PM CDT

To: “[email protected]———”

Reply-To: george dorey I watched your closing arguments.and your speech is full of shit .most of what you said was partially purgery some attorney you are

Get a life .he needs to be put away or this outcome will be a disaster for for city ..haha

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android

Also this voicemail:

Voicemail from (503) 878-9449 for phone number (612) ——–

24 seconds “Yeah this is Eric Nelson the one that’s on TV right now during the trial. Trying to get this call off that murder the guy piece of […]. You piece of […]. […]. Don’t let me run across you.”

One can only imagine the volume of threats and abuse that the “right” Eric Nelson has received and will continue to receive, especially if the jury fails to do the mob’s bidding. While I have been critical of some aspects of his handling of Chauvin’s defense, I take my hat off to him for his courage.