Nation of Islam Follower Attacks the Capitol

Today a man named Noah Green attacked the U.S. Capitol, driving his car into a concrete barrier and then attacking Capitol police officers with a knife. He killed one officer before being shot by others.

Green was a follower of the Nation of Islam, as the New York Times grudgingly admits:

The suspect in the death of a Capitol Police officer described himself on Facebook as a follower of Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, who has repeatedly promoted anti-Semitism. The suspect, Noah R. Green, 25, was identified by two law enforcement officials and a congressional official. He was from Indiana and died after being shot by the Capitol Police. On Facebook, Mr. Green had posted speeches and articles written by Mr. Farrakhan and Elijah Muhammad, who led the Nation of Islam from 1934 to 1975, that discussed the decline of America. Two law enforcement officials confirmed that the Facebook page, which was taken down on Friday, had belonged to Mr. Green.

There are nuts, I suppose, of every political persuasion, but there are a whole lot more of them on the left. Most likely, Noah Green will join James Hodgkinson, Ahmad Al Issa, the men who murdered Donald Trump supporters in Portland and Denver, and many others in the media memory hole. Still, there is an outside chance that Congressional Democrats might include Mr. Green and his mentors in their “9/11 style” investigation into attacks on the U.S. Capitol. After all, Green, unlike the mini-rioters of January 6, murdered a Capitol police officer.