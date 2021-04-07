One of several laughable aspects of the “Biden administration”–literally, God only knows how much poor decrepit Joe Biden has to do with it–is the way in which it claims credit for the Trump administration’s accomplishments. On Twitter, Omri Ceren illustrates the phenomenon while ridiculing the Washington Post:

Lol the Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/aJLWvoayvq — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) April 7, 2021



One of the dumbest of all the anti-Trump conventions was the “without evidence” trope. This was a single-use smear, analogous to an old-fashioned Derringer. The Democratic Party press fired it once, and we will never see it again. Certainly not while a Democrat is in the White House.

The concept was stupid, since politicians say things all the time for which they do not, at that moment, provide “evidence.” Over the last four years, it was even worse than that, since Democratic Party news outlets like the Washington Post ritually repeated the “without evidence” claim even though such evidence had been provided, often in copious detail, but not in the same sentence.

Will the Washington Post admit that President Trump’s prediction about the availability of vaccines in April 2021 has come true? Heh. Just kidding. Nevertheless: from those of us who have some idea what is going on, thank you Donald Trump for Operation Warp Speed!