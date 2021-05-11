Posted on May 11, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Arab Israel conflict, Hamas, Ilhan Omar

Hamas Strikes, the Usual Suspects Cheer

I don’t think we have yet written about the current conflict in Israel. In the last two days, Hamas has launched, as of the last total I have seen, more than 700 rockets into Israel. Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other cities have come under attack. Several Israelis have been killed, despite that country’s robust civil defense system.

Israel has responded in its usual fashion, with targeted strikes against Hamas leaders and facilities. As always, the IDF’s Twitter feed is a good place to go for information. This tweet shows some of the areas that have come under attack:


One Hamas rocket struck a bus:


A number of Hamas terrorists have been killed; this video shows one such strike:


Palestinians claim that several children have been killed by Israeli air strikes. This is certainly possible, as the terrorists always use human shields and then rush to publicize their deaths to sympathetic global news organizations. It is also possible that these civilian casualties were victims of a Hamas rocket that blew up prematurely or fell short of its target. It will be some time before that becomes clear.

Here in the U.S., the usual suspects are all in for the terrorists. Their view, evidently, is that Israel should allow Hamas to bombard its population with hundreds or thousands of rockets and then stand by impotently. It is hard to imagine a position more contemptible than, say, Ilhan Omar’s:


The right to launch indiscriminate rocket attacks against Israeli cities, evidently.

Andrew Yang came out if favor of Israel’s right of self-defense and was torched by his fellow Democrats. This one, retweeted by Omar, is stupid on multiple levels:


I believe this is the bus ad in question. We wrote about it here.

As I said at the time:

This is one of the most perverse reversals of common sense ever. Praising the killing of Jews isn’t hate speech, that is perfectly fine. But exposing the fact that Hamas advocates killing Jews–that is “hate speech,” and “Islamophobic bigotry” which “good people” are obligated to condemn!

In the Democratic Party, such perversity not only lives on, but becomes increasingly dominant.

