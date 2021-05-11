Hamas Strikes, the Usual Suspects Cheer

I don’t think we have yet written about the current conflict in Israel. In the last two days, Hamas has launched, as of the last total I have seen, more than 700 rockets into Israel. Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other cities have come under attack. Several Israelis have been killed, despite that country’s robust civil defense system.

Israel has responded in its usual fashion, with targeted strikes against Hamas leaders and facilities. As always, the IDF’s Twitter feed is a good place to go for information. This tweet shows some of the areas that have come under attack:

The last 24 hours in Israel: pic.twitter.com/XzajmMGxhW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021



One Hamas rocket struck a bus:

One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus. Hamas’ intentions are clear: kill Israeli civilians. We won’t stand by and let this happen. pic.twitter.com/aNsA3dlgMe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021



A number of Hamas terrorists have been killed; this video shows one such strike:

Raw Aerial Footage: This is the moment that the IDF & Israel Security Agency carried out a targeted strike against Islamic Jihad commander, Samah Abed al-Mamluk & other senior members of his unit. They were among those responsible for hundreds of rockets fired at Israelis. pic.twitter.com/3DLj2UVdCm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021



Palestinians claim that several children have been killed by Israeli air strikes. This is certainly possible, as the terrorists always use human shields and then rush to publicize their deaths to sympathetic global news organizations. It is also possible that these civilian casualties were victims of a Hamas rocket that blew up prematurely or fell short of its target. It will be some time before that becomes clear.

Here in the U.S., the usual suspects are all in for the terrorists. Their view, evidently, is that Israel should allow Hamas to bombard its population with hundreds or thousands of rockets and then stand by impotently. It is hard to imagine a position more contemptible than, say, Ilhan Omar’s:

Many will tell you Israel has a right to defend itself, to safety and security, but are silent on whether Palestinians have those rights too. Until we can defend the rights of Palestinians just as we do Israelis, we have no leg to stand on when it comes to justice or peace. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 10, 2021



The right to launch indiscriminate rocket attacks against Israeli cities, evidently.

Andrew Yang came out if favor of Israel’s right of self-defense and was torched by his fellow Democrats. This one, retweeted by Omar, is stupid on multiple levels:

In New York City in 2012, a judge invoking the first amendment, gave the greenlight to racist and Islamophobic pro-Israel ads in the subway by Pamela Geller. I was arrested for spray painting over one of the ads in Times Square-42nd St station. Andrew Yang is like those ads 1/ pic.twitter.com/S6jTC2qt8g — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) May 11, 2021



I believe this is the bus ad in question. We wrote about it here.

As I said at the time:

This is one of the most perverse reversals of common sense ever. Praising the killing of Jews isn’t hate speech, that is perfectly fine. But exposing the fact that Hamas advocates killing Jews–that is “hate speech,” and “Islamophobic bigotry” which “good people” are obligated to condemn!

In the Democratic Party, such perversity not only lives on, but becomes increasingly dominant.