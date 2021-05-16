Posted on May 16, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Israel, Media, Terrorism

The AP goes Sgt. Schultz

“I know nothing” was the comic catchphrase of Sgt. Schultz on Hogan’s Heroes. He occasionally expanded on it, adding “I see nothing.” In the clip below, for example, he declares, “I see nothing. I was not here. I did not even get up this morning.”

After its customary warning to protect civilian life, the IDF took out the 12-story Jala Tower housing Hamas military intelligence offices as well as offices for Al Jazeera and the Associated Press. As far as I can tell from reports such as this photo-filled story in the Daily Mail, no lives were lost in the bombing.

The Biden administration nevertheless found the occasion fit to lecture Israel yesterday “that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility.” According to the Jerusalem Post, Israeli authorities have showed Biden administration officials the “smoking gun” proving that Hamas worked out of the building. I demand proof that intelligent life exists within the Biden administration.

Hearing of Israel’s treatment of the building as a target, I wondered about the cluelessness of the AP. The AP, however, thinks it is in a position to bitch and make demands of its own. In the statement embedded in the tweet below, the AP goes full Sgt. Schultz on us.

By contrast with Sgt. Schultz, the AP’s alleged cluelessness lacks a comic element. Taking the AP seriously, I demand evidence that the AP didn’t know it was holed up with genocidal terrorists. If such proof is forthcoming, I demand proof that the AP is a bona fide news organization.

Absent such proof, we may have to limit ourselves to a demonstration of the internal contradictions of the Associated Press. The invaluable Andy Ngo provides it in the devastating tweet below.

Jack Posobiec adds an exclamation point. The exclamation point is appropriate to the case.

Via Nick Arama/RedState and Brett T./Twitchy.

