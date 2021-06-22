A 9-Year-Old Tells It Like It Is

Where I live, the number one issue is exploding violent crime. The number two issue is Critical Race Theory in the schools, which the overwhelming majority hate. I posted here a video that has gone viral of a 15-year-old boy addressing my own local school board on the evils of CRT, which is deeply embedded in the public schools. Now, here is another one: a nine-year-old girl in a suburb just South of mine calling her school board to account for reneging on its promise to ban political posters, including BLM posters, from the schools:

It is this kind of grass roots activism that will drive the scourge of racism from our public schools.