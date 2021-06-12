Shhh! No One Mention Hunter!

Clay Travis asks an excellent question:

The New York Times wrote a front page article on a teenage girl, a 15 year old, who lost her ability to attend the University of Tennessee for doing what Hunter Biden did. Yet the NYT isn’t covering Hunter Biden at all. How can that be remotely justified? https://t.co/n2CSZeqZwr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 9, 2021



Actually, that question is easily answered. The New York Times is not a news organization, it is an arm of the Democratic Party. As such, its mission is to protect and defend the Biden administration. It has its hands full trying not mention that Joe Biden is non compos mentis, and that things generally have gone to Hell in a handbasket since he took office. With remarkable speed, if you think about it.

So Hunter Biden is strictly off limits. Whom will the Times destroy, a random 15-year-old girl, or Joe Biden’s rich, 51-year-old, depraved, racist, drug-addled, corrupt son? The question answers itself. It’s good to be a Democrat!