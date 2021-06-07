Tap dancing with Tapper

CNN’s Jake Tapper recently bragged on a New York Times podcast that he has refused to book Republicans who harbor doubts that the 2020 election was entirely on the square. I read about it in Politico’s Playbook this past Friday and took the statement at face value. However, Byron York documents the pushback of Republicans invited to appear on Tapper’s show since the election who have declined the honor. These Republicans — Republicans such as Rep. Elise Stefanik — fall squarely within the terms of Tapper’s purported ukase.

Byron’s column includes a screenshot of one of Rep. Stefanik’s tweets disputing Tapper. In the tweet following that one, Stefanik provides the ocular proof. It’s rare that a reported column makes me laugh, but this one did it.