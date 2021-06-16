Today in Slow Joe: A “Get Off My Lawn” Moment

There are several notable things already apparent beyond John’s observation on the slobbering media coverage of the Biden-Putin midget-summit just below.

It may be some time before we get any documentary evidence of what took place, such as the cursory State Department summaries kept by note-takers in the room that are usually declassified and released after 15 or 20 years, so we’ll have to go from selective leaks and public statements. So far the most incredible thing is the list of 16 industries or targets that Biden told Putin are “off limits” to ransomeware attacks. Are you kidding me? Does this mean everything else is okay to target, or won’t be met with vigorous response? If we have evidence of Russian knowledge or control of ransomeware hackers, why would we give permission by omission by marking out only a few targets for reprisals? Where did the Biden crew learn to negotiate? “So, hey—if you hack Sears or the California Unemployment Compensation system, we won’t chase after the bitcoin ransom.”

Second, it appears Biden relied on note cards during his sit down with Putin, as he has in several White House meetings where reporters were present for a pre-game photo op. So what: Ronald Reagan did the same thing often. Back then, however, the media and Reagan’s critics took his note card use as evidence that he was too old and not up to the job. Will we see anyone in the media draw a parallel with a president who is older than Reagan was when Reagan left office? Don’t hold your maskless breath.

About that slobbering press. Not one question to Biden about dropping our sanctions on the Russian Nordstream II pipeline? Apparently not. But even the fawning press managed to goad Biden into a classic, old-guy “get off my lawn!” moment. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Biden is he was confident that he could change Putin’s behavior. Biden snapped:

I’m not confident I’m not going to change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident? I said, let’s get it straight, I said what will change his behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and diminishes their standing in the world. I’m not confident of anything. I’m just stating the facts.

When Collins offered a skeptical follow up about whether Putin acknowledged any of Biden’s complaints, he snapped: “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”

He has reportedly apologized for his outburst. I wonder if he actually remembers it.

Special bonus: Speaker Nancy caught on a hot mic a few weeks ago telling the truth about Slow Joe: