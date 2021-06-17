Trillion Dollar Joe at the Puppet Regime

Ian Bremmer’s “Puppet Regime” videos are occasionally amusing, but are ideally named for the Biden faux-presidency. This one, about Biden’s runaway spending plans, is pretty good:
Commenters who employ what we deem extreme vulgarity in a comment — “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice.
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell