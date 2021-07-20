Animatronic short circuit

The animatronic presidency featured Remarks by President Biden on the Economy (the link is to the White House transcript). The remarks appear to be intended to allay concerns about inflation. If you have a modicum of common sense or even if you have only been listening to his Secretary of the Treasury, you would have reasonable concerns about inflation.

Speaking at the White House and staring vacantly into his prompter, our animatronic president argued that his alleged $4.5 trillion “infrastructure” spending blowout (even as downsized) will fund decades of economic growth and keep prices low. “My ‘Build Back Better’ plan will be a force for achieving lower prices for Americans looking ahead,” he said. “If your primary concern right now is inflation, you should be even more enthusiastic about this plan,” said the president. Indeed, it will do everything but prevent male pattern baldness.

Our animatronic president has been programmed to understand he can say anything. Patent absurdity is not to serve as an outer limit inhibiting his statements. The vacant stare comes in handy when reciting the absurd lines he has been fed.

He took a few questions at the end of his presentation. There appeared to be a short circuit when he addressed…inflation:

Question: Yes, thank you, Mr. President. At what point would you consider inflation unchecked to a point at which you would either consider taking action or you would want to see the Fed take action? And secondly, why do you believe that the budget bill is appropriate legislation for a pathway to citizenship? THE PRESIDENT: Well, first of all, I think we need to find pathways to citizenship. The budget bill is an appropriate way to get around the filibuster to be able to make a judgment as to whether or not they should have a pathway. That’s for the Parli- — Parliamentarian to decide, though — not for Joe Biden to decide. Your first ques- — part of the question was? Question: It was on inflation. You mentioned unchecked inflation. THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. There’s nobody suggesting there’s unchecked inflation on the way — no serious economist. That’s totally different. I mean, look, the stock market is higher than it has been in all of history, even went down this month — even down this month. Now, I don’t look at the stock market as a means by which to judge the economy like my predecessor did. But he’d be very — he’d be talking to you every day for the last five months about how the stock market is so high — higher than any time in history, still higher than any time in history. So, that’s not how I judge whether or not we have economic growth.

See how he cleared that up?