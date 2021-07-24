Gaining depth on gain of function: Fauci flops

We may as well try to close the loop on our efforts to understand the issue between Senator Rand Paul and the fallacious Dr. Fauci. Neil Cavuto gave Fauci the opportunity to respond to Josh Rogin’s Washington Post column taking up the issue (I excerpted it here) on his FOX News show yesterday.

Cavuto is a friendly interlocutor for Fauci. On Tuesday he judged Fauci “a good man, a good doctor.” He declared that “[Fauci] has been vilified to the point that you’d think he was Lex Luthor, and I don’t know how productive that is.”

Cavuto failed to press Fauci on any of the several subjects he covered in the course of the 16-minute segment. FOX News has posted the 16-minute video clip of the segment here. On the question of gain-of-function research, I find the evasiveness of Fauci’s response and the appeal to the character of everyone involved telling, but you be the judge. The clip below comes at 11:00 of the Cavuto segment.