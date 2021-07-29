On Political Class Privilege

The concept of “white privilege” is a joke. In many contexts, being white gets you discriminated against. On the other hand, a very real privilege does attach to being the son of a senator or a president or vice-president. The political class is firmly in the driver’s seat, and it looks after its own.

Hunter Biden is a case in point. He is one of many such instances, but he stands out because he is a pathetic wastrel. Hunter is competitively unemployable, but was hired for $1,000,000 a year to be on the board of a company that competes in an industry about which he knows nothing, and whose meetings are conducted in a language he does not speak. Nice work if you can get it. But if you are not the son of a senator, vice-president or president, you can’t get it.

Recently a video of Hunter Biden smoking crack cocaine emerged on the internet. This is something that he does frequently, often in VIP rooms at strip clubs. The New York Times, the Washington Post and the Associated Press try to keep this a secret, unsuccessfully. Everyone knows it.

Someone matched the video of Hunter smoking crack with video of Joe Biden bragging about legislation he sponsored that would sentence crack smokers to years in prison, without any judicial discretion. The contrast is informative:

This sort of corruption has been with us for a long while; to name just one example, the manner in which Willie Brown, the most powerful politician in California, made a career for his illicit mistress, Kamala Harris. But the Biden saga has a special resonance, if only because Joe himself brought so little to the table. Who could have imagined that “Slow Joe” Biden, a man famous for being dimwitted, could turn his crack-smoking, stripper-impregnating, sister-in-law seducing, unemployable son into a multimillionaire?

“Only in America,” one might say. Unfortunately, the same pattern can be found in a number of corrupt third-world backwaters.