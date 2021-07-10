Patriotism Is Not Dead

The Left’s campaign to destroy America involves, among other things, making patriotism disreputable. This is one of the main purposes of Critical Race Theory. But somehow, nevertheless, patriotism survives. On July 3, someone started singing the National Anthem in a Texas Walmart. Other customers joined in. Pretty soon the whole store ground to a halt for the Anthem. If you can watch this without tearing up, you are made of sterner stuff than I am:

Sure, it’s Texas. Sure, it’s Walmart. For liberals, that qualifies for peak contempt. But then, even on Long Island pride in America survives. And in South Dakota, where I spent the 4th of July, it is easy to imagine a spontaneous display of patriotism like this one breaking out. (In fact, you could say that in South Dakota, the whole weekend of Independence Day was such a display.) And who knows? Maybe there are more places in America than we think where the patriotic flame still burns.