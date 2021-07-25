Who are the two biggest scoundrels among Democrats?

I don’t know. That covers a lot of territory. But if we limit the inquiry to very famous Democrats, the answer might be Andrew Cuomo and Hunter Biden.

They have much in common. Both are sons of very famous fathers. Neither, in all likelihood, would have become prominent but for what their fathers accomplished. That’s certainly the case with Hunter Biden.

Both are the subject of sex scandals, albeit of somewhat different sorts. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by several women who worked in his administration.

Hunter Biden apparently was a fixture in the VIP lounges of various D.C. “gentlemen’s clubs” where, allegedly, he did crack cocaine with strippers. One stripper says he fathered her child.

And both Cuomo and Biden are under federal investigation.

Cuomo got off the hook to some extent last week when the Biden Justice Department dropped its investigation into COVID-19 deaths at New York’s state-run nursing homes. This was (or would have been) a civil rights investigation under CRIPA, the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act.

I don’t know whether the DOJ’s decision not to press forward with this investigation was justified. For all I know, it might have been. However, I have no confidence that the Biden DOJ made this decision based on the law and the facts. More likely, the decisions was based on politics.

Cuomo is not home and dry, however. Federal prosecutors apparently are still investigating whether the Cuomo administration obstructed justice in its response to a Justice Department request for information about nursing home deaths from the Wuhan virus. I discussed that matter here.

In addition, according to this report, federal prosecutors in New York City are believed to be investigating a state policy in March 2020 that pressed nursing homes to accept COVID-positive residents.

I suspect that the feds will decline to prosecute Cuomo. However, he must still worry about investigations reportedly being conducted by his political rival, Letitia James, New York’s attorney general. She is said to be looking into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, as well the $5 million he received in exchange for writing a book about the state’s COVID response.

As for the Hunter Biden investigation, mum’s the word (as it should be at this point). I would be surprised if anything comes of it while Joe Biden is president, but we’ll see.