An emotional time

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared on FOX News Sunday yesterday morning. Chris Wallace asked him a few tough questions that highlighted animatronic Joe Biden’s apparent detachment from reality, Baghdad Bob style. Wallace bluntly asked whether Biden knows what is going on. Is he lying is or is he out of it?

Blinken could not provide a straightforward answer to the obvious question. Instead, it elicited Blinken’s classic fan dance in the video clip below. And yet animatronic Joe Biden does not appear to be the least bit choked up about the profound humiliation of the United States that is in process or about the national security disaster for which he is responsible.