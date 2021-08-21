Annals of liberal buffoonery

President Biden sat for a recorded interview with Democratic operative/ABC News man George Stephanopoulos this week (transcript here). I took a superficial look in “A few tacos short.” There is much I didn’t get to and events have moved on since the interview, but I would like to pause briefly to note Biden’s assessment of the Taliban.

Stephanopoulos asked Biden whether he believes the Taliban have changed. Deploying his choppers for emphasis, Biden responded: “No. I think– let me put it this way. I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government.”

This is a piece of buffoonery that is congenial but not native to Biden. Someone has planted the thought with him and, Biden being Biden, he has found it persuasive. You may not be interested in the existential crisis, but the existential crisis is interested in you.