Creep Cuomo, don’t go

The New York Post has a hilariously blunt editorial on the Andrew Cuomo experience: “Everyone’s deserted you, Creep Cuomo. It’s over. Just go.” The Post to the contrary notwithstanding, let us resist the urge to join the crowd. Let us pull for Creep Cuomo to hang in there. Democrats richly deserve him. Let him serve as the face of the Democratic Party in the Empire State.

Whatever happened to due process? Whatever happened to fundamental fairness? Whatever happened to appreciation of Creep Cuomo’s Emmy Award-winning performances in his daily Covid-19 press conferences and the leadership lessons he memorialized in book form with a $5 million advance?

Not to mention a sense of proportion. Cuomo should be cashiered for his nursing-home performance and related coverup. His sexual transgressions pale in comparison.

Post columnist Andrea Peyser provides the counterpoint to the paper’s editorial in “Here’s why Andrew Cuomo could still survive his sordid sexual harassment scandal.” Peyser grasps at straws:

Oddly, Cuomo’s highest-ranking current opponent, President Joe Biden, has been caught up in his own touchy-feely #MeToo brouhaha, with his repeated, uninvited, manhandling of women and girls. Voters, however, were more than happy to excuse Uncle Joe’s demonstrated creepiness as mere examples of Joe being Joe. Biden publicly apologized for his behavior. So did Cuomo. Just wait. Pretty soon, all will be forgiven.

Maybe, but I’m afraid the wish is father to the thought. The difference between Cuomo and Biden is purely instrumental (and the alternative to Cuomo is thinkable).

Cuomo’s partisan utility has expired. Cuomo is therefore expendable. Biden continues to serve the Democrats’ partisan interests and wishes. But as Jesse Jackson might say, let us keep hope alive.