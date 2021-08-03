Posted on August 3, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Joe Biden

It’s Not Just Little Girls

Joe Biden is notorious for inappropriate conduct toward little girls, but yesterday he showed that he is an equal opportunity weirdo when he was introduced to the son of the Governor of Kentucky. Biden holds hands with the boy, who luckily is wearing a mask so his reaction is invisible. Biden then leaves the boy with something that looks like Biden’s used face mask. The whole thing is indescribably creepy:


But the pretense that Joe Biden and his administration are somehow normal continues.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses