It’s Not Just Little Girls

Joe Biden is notorious for inappropriate conduct toward little girls, but yesterday he showed that he is an equal opportunity weirdo when he was introduced to the son of the Governor of Kentucky. Biden holds hands with the boy, who luckily is wearing a mask so his reaction is invisible. Biden then leaves the boy with something that looks like Biden’s used face mask. The whole thing is indescribably creepy:

Watch this odd moment as Joe Biden reaches out and holds the hand of the Kentucky Governor's son, giving him his used face mask. pic.twitter.com/9PkIkFOTNS — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 2, 2021



But the pretense that Joe Biden and his administration are somehow normal continues.