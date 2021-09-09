After Last Night

Last night I was a guest on Rita Panahi’s Sky News Australia program. Rita is one of several excellent Sky News hosts whose shows are always fun to do. It was a relatively lengthy interview, and the main subject was the controversy over Dr. Fauci, gain of function research and the Wuhan lab. But we also covered several other topics from current U.S. news, and the short clip that Sky News put on YouTube this morning covers Joe Biden’s plummeting poll numbers and the racist attack on Larry Elder by a Democrat: