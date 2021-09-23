Anti-Semitism: Alive and Well on the Left

We wrote here about the fact that far-left House Democrats, mostly the Squad, blocked inclusion of funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system as part of the continuing resolution to fund the government. They were able to block anti-terrorist spending because the Democrats’ House margin is so slim that they can’t afford even a minor number of defections.

Steve then wrote about the fact that Democratic leadership introduced a stand-alone bill to fund Iron Dome that passed the House 420-9-2, with that principled, courageous firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voting “present.” Reportedly AOC originally voted No on Iron Dome funding, but then changed her vote to Present and was seen sobbing on the House floor. It sounds like there is a story there, of the sort that people known in earlier times as “reporters” might have inquired into.

The “no” votes give us a pretty good list of open House anti-Semites, bearing in mind that there may be others (like AOC, most likely) who would have liked to vote against the appropriation but found it imprudent to do so.

Is someone who votes against helping to protect our ally Israel against terrorist attacks an anti-Semite? Not necessarily; one can imagine other theories on which a legislator might cast a No vote. But take a few moments to watch Rashida Tlaib deliver an emotional harangue against Iron Dome which is, in fact, nothing but a harangue against Israel as an “apartheid state,” with all the usual nonsense. The animus is palpable. And it helps to remember that the only thing Iron Dome does is shoot down rockets that terrorists have aimed at Israeli civilians. Tlaib would prefer that the rockets get through, especially since the recent crisis, she says, was “manufactured” by Israel:

WATCH: Anti-Semite Rep. Rashida Tlaib accuses Israel of "apartheid," "manufactured" terrorists attacks against them pic.twitter.com/2Vgucn2Squ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 23, 2021



I would say that Tlaib stands exposed as a bigot, but if you look at the responses to her tweet, you will see that she is not the only one.