Biden Administration ‘Fesses Up…

…on the border. Sort of. On Fox News Sunday this morning, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted that thousands of Haitians (or former Haitians) have made their way into the U.S. Mayorkas was followed on the program by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The videos are at the link, but I will go with the New York Post’s quotes. This morning’s program also signals, apparently, the return of Chris Wallace to journalism:

“Approximately, I think it’s about 10,000 or so, 12,000,” Mayorkas responded when asked how many migrants have already been released. He added that the number could go beyond 5,000 as other cases are processed.

***

He also bristled under questioning by Fox News’ Chris Wallace who said DHS figures show the “flood” of illegal immigration has gotten worse under the Biden administration. “I wouldn’t call it a flood,” Mayorkas said.

***

Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked Mayorkas how many of the 30,000 migrants were tested. He said the administration follows “strict COVID testing protocols.”

***

Wallace pressed Mayorkas on how many of the migrants being freed in the US will remain and pointed out that the Justice Department estimates that about 44 percent of those released will miss their immigration court appearances.

I would be shocked if that many show up. But why are we being subjected to this invasion?

Wallace asked the secretary why the US didn’t stop the migrants from entering the US when they first began amassing at the border in early September. “We did. We encountered them as they gathered in that one section in Del Rio, Texas,” he replied, noting that the administration has to operate under existing laws and statutes. But Wallace asked why they hadn’t erected a “wall or a fence” to keep the migrants from entering. “It is the policy of this administration: we do not agree with the building of the wall,” Mayorkas said. “The law provides that individuals can make a claim for humanitarian relief. That is actually one of our proudest traditions.”

In the absence of a wall, mounted border agents try to keep illegal immigrants from simply walking into the U.S. This is one of our proudest traditions.

Governor Abbott was next:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who followed Mayorkas’ appearance on Fox News, accused the administration of “dereliction of duty.” “The United States Constitution itself requires that the president and that the federal government secure the sovereignty of the United States of America, including the states in the United States of America, and the Biden administration has abandoned any pretense of securing the sovereignty of either Texas or the United States by having these open border policies that you so well articulated,” Abbott said. “They have created a magnet that led to these massive groups of Haitians, as well as the other groups, that are coming here for one reason, and that’s because they have sent a message and a signal to the entire world that they are not going to secure the border, they’re going to allow them across,” he said.

Wallace actually took up this theme:

Wallace asked Mayorkas whether the White House is creating the conditions for a surge in migration. He said there are 20,000 Haitians in Columbia, 3,000 in Peru and 1,500 in Panama waiting to come to the US. “Haven’t you given Haitians, and a million more immigrants will you have had encounters with since Joe Biden came into office, haven’t you given them a reason to believe there’s a reasonable chance if they come into this country, they’ll end up being released into the country and have months or perhaps years to stay here?” Wallace asked. “This is nothing new. We’ve seen this type of irregular migration many, many times throughout the years. I don’t know if Governor Abbott said the same thing in 2019 when there were more than a million people encountered at the southern border,” Mayorkas said.

It is true that illegal immigration is nothing new, but the Trump administration tried to do something about it. The Biden administration welcomes illegal immigration as part of the short game of creating more demand for government services, and the long game of creating more Democratic Party voters. But most Americans have caught on, and the Biden administration’s open borders policy is hugely unpopular with voters.