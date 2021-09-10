Biden to desecrate 9/11 remotely too

President Biden is set to attend events at all three 9/11 memorial sites — in New York City, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon — on the twentieth the anniversary of the attacks tomorrow. We can be thankful that he will not give a live speech to commemorate the anniversary. Rather, he will instead speak in “in the form of a video in advance — or if that will be available that day, I should say,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. We can look forward to yet another animatronic performance.

What are we to make of this? Biden’s handlers in the White House daycare operation know that the epic humiliation of the United States for which he bears responsibility was to be celebrated tomorrow as a great victory. Now they don’t dare. Indeed, they seek to turn our attention elsewhere.

Relegating his remarks to video, Biden’s handlers also mitigate the risk of the unexpected and shield him from the disrespectful gibes that have emerged spontaneously elsewhere. Biden declines to take Marc Thiessen’s advice to stay away from the memorial events tomorrow, but his handlers know Thiessen is on to something and speaks for many of us.

Via Philip Caldwell/Washington Free Beacon.