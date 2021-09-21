Haitian divorce (or not)

The Biden administration is promulgating two big lies about the Haitian invasion at the Del Rio port of entry and the press (such as the AP here) is obscuring the lies. This is what you need to know.

Yesterday at the White House press briefing the psychedelic Jen Psaki explains what happens “as individuals come across the border…” She omits to mention what happens to families that are deemed to include children. Please understand that apparent families receive the royal welcome, as always. Psaki’s patronizing assurance is a big lie.

What a shameless liar. https://t.co/C0m8b7f35W — Scott Johnson (@scottwjohnson) September 20, 2021

#BREAKING A law enforcement source tells me 8,000 people part of family units will be processed by @CBP then will continue the journey into the US— many go to live w/family. They will be given a notice to appear before a judge within 12-36 months — at their final destination. pic.twitter.com/lpbUyZKfs4 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 20, 2021

Emptying the Del Rio camp slowly one bus at a time. Most will be rewarded for their illegal entries soon with temporary residence cards and freedom to live and work pic.twitter.com/1jiq0sjBAR — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 19, 2021

NEW: U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says there are currently 12,600 migrants under the bridge in Del Rio. Told me single adult men will be expelled via Title 42, but most family units will be processed and released into US w/ NTA (notice to appear). @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/JhaS3YB4pX — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

DHS Secretary Mayorkas went down to the border to promulgate the big lie yesterday. This is a test. Can you spot the big lie in the brief excerpt of Mayorkas’s statement in the video below? This is what they want you to believe.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday after briefing with state and local leaders on the migration situation at the Del Rio bridge in Texas. https://t.co/XyXGK44G2K pic.twitter.com/F0vUoq9Mwv — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 20, 2021

Follow FOX News reporter Bill Melugin on Twitter if you want to understand what is happening. However, FOX News anchors themselves have confused the point I make above.

Part of our live shot w/ @DanaPerino from under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX this morning, where upwards of 12,000 migrants remain after crossing into the US illegally. Mostly Haitians and Africans. Port of Entry above us remains closed to legal migration. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AQjBgyFo0p — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2021

Fox News’s @BillFOXLA says Border Patrol agents "roll their eyes" when the Biden administration claims the border is closed. "When Secretary Mayorkas said once again that the border is closed, I can tell you, that is a tough pill for border agents to swallow." pic.twitter.com/izBXw8k1Cs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2021

Mayorkas is a man without shame.