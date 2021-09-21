Posted on September 21, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Biden Administration, Illegal immigration

Haitian divorce (or not)

The Biden administration is promulgating two big lies about the Haitian invasion at the Del Rio port of entry and the press (such as the AP here) is obscuring the lies. This is what you need to know.

Yesterday at the White House press briefing the psychedelic Jen Psaki explains what happens “as individuals come across the border…” She omits to mention what happens to families that are deemed to include children. Please understand that apparent families receive the royal welcome, as always. Psaki’s patronizing assurance is a big lie.

This is the point.

To repeat, this is the point. Bensman reported from Mexico on the deportations in process here.

Repetition is warranted in this case. Once again, this is the point.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas went down to the border to promulgate the big lie yesterday. This is a test. Can you spot the big lie in the brief excerpt of Mayorkas’s statement in the video below? This is what they want you to believe.

Follow FOX News reporter Bill Melugin on Twitter if you want to understand what is happening. However, FOX News anchors themselves have confused the point I make above.

Mayorkas is a man without shame.

