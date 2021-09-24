Posted on September 24, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Biden Administration, Illegal immigration

Who’s whippin’ who: Tentative finale

My point, and I do have one, is that the Biden administration is whipping the American people daily with lies misrepresenting basic facts bearing on our national sovereignty and security. The point bears specifically on the matter of CBP agents on horseback seeking to round up illegal Haitian immigrants at the border. I can’t keep up with the administration’s lies in this matter. I give up. Absent an irresistible impulse to repeat myself — I do feel at risk — this may well be the finale.

Yesterday the Biden administration acceded to the lie that CBP agents on horseback whipped Haitians at the border. I say acceded, but it’s worse than that. First they regurgitated the lie and then they promoted it by banning the use of agents on horseback to stem the tide of illegals. Biden and his officials who have undermined the agents and put them further at risk are in a land somewhere beyond contempt that should be reserved for serious enemies of the United States.

Samantha Sansevere is the producer of the Justice & Drew show on KTLK in the Twin Cities and is a serious horsewoman. She adds a good point regarding the use of horses by CBP agents.

I have found Twitter a useful source of information to get a handle on the reality beyond the lies. Here are a few tweets from Todd Bensman with helpful links.

As I have been noting along the way, Bill Melugin of FOX News has been a valuable source on Twitter. In addition to lying, the approach of the Biden administration to the invasion is the redistribution of Haitians and other illegals around the United States. Do Americans understand this?

And Peter Doocy of FOX News has done a good job contending with the psychedelic Jen Psaki. We await an accounting beyond yesterday’s lies. Curtis Houck’s Twitter feed is helpful here.

This Houck tweet goes back a day or two, but it fits my theme this morning.

Brit Hume has a good eye for quotable quotes.

Brian Lonergan takes up the larger issue in the American Greatness column “National Sabotage by Immigration.” Subhead: “If there is one truly existential issue for America in 2021 and beyond, it is immigration.” Well said.

The lying is of course part of a larger pattern. At the Examiner Hugo Gurdon calls it “White House whoppers.” Is that a whopper or are you just unhappy to see me?

Gurdon notes “the administration’s daily denial of obvious truths, many of which are on video played on TV while Dems are spinning at full throttle. They seem to think lumpen proles can be persuaded by flat denials to disbelieve what they see with their lying eyes.” He elaborates:

Recent falsehoods are jaw-dropping. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified to Congress on Sept. 22 that the southern border is “no less secure” now than under the previous administration. Simultaneously, TV viewers watched thousands of illegal aliens stream across the Rio Grande, gather in a squalid camp, then take buses into the American heartland. Even in Trump’s last month as president, after Biden invited migrants north saying, “You should come,” illegal crossings rose only to 74,000. They are now running at three times that rate — more than 200,000 a month.

Gurdon concludes his column on an optimistic note that may or may not be warranted. We have not even plumbed the depths of yesterday’s lies and there are more to come.

