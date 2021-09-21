You talkin’ to me?

Does it matter that Joe Biden is operating at some fraction of his original mental capacity? That he has half a mind to be president?

We might be more confident in assigning blame for the fiascos and catastrophes over which he presides, but even if he were firing on all cylinders we’d still be in trouble. His minders in the White House daycare operation know what he would have wanted.

You may have heard that during a virtual event last week with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and U.K. counterpart Boris Johnson, Biden addressed the British prime minister by name before he referred to Morrison as “that fellow down under.” The Washington Free Beacon takes Biden’s latest blank out as the occasion for a video look back at a few similar lapses. The video below reminds us of a few of Biden’s greatest misses.