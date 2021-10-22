Biden at the Border [Updated]

Joe Biden is a habitual liar. One of the whoppers he told during his “town hall” yesterday is that he has gone to the Mexican border. Today Jen Psaki was asked about Biden’s claim by Peter Doocy (who else?). She had her response ready: Biden passed near the border on a campaign trip in 2008!

DOOCY: "Why did President Biden say [last night] that he has been to the border?"@PressSec: "He did drive through the border when he was on the campaign trail in 2008." pic.twitter.com/pxaRfkKjOf — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) October 22, 2021



Psaki is a remarkably mean-spirited woman. Notice how she can’t get through her embarrassing answer without a pointless reference to the “mess that was left by the last administration”–on this issue, even more than most, a ridiculous characterization. But the Democrats have nothing left to offer but Trump hatred, so they have little choice but to trot it out at every opportunity.

UPDATE: On the point of psycho Jen’s mean-spiritedness, I have had a tab up on my browser for a couple of days; this is an opportune moment to add it. Psaki casually asserts that President Donald Trump represented an “existential threat” to our democracy:

This is the kind of thing that used to be totally out of bounds. John Kennedy didn’t say that Dwight Eisenhower was an existential threat to our democracy. George W. Bush didn’t say that Bill Clinton was an existential threat. Donald Trump didn’t say that Barack Obama was an existential threat, and so on.

But the questions here are obvious: Donald Trump was President for four years. If he somehow represented an “existential threat to our democracy,” how was that threat manifested? He had every opportunity to make war on our democracy, so what did he do? The answer is, nothing.

Trump was one of our more notably law-abiding presidents–as opposed to, for example, Barack Obama, who violated his oath of office by, among other things, failing to take care that federal laws on immigration be faithfully executed, in violation of Article II of the Constitution. Obama lost numerous 9-0 votes in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Donald Trump, in contrast, was one of the most law-abiding presidents of modern times. For better or worse, he faithfully obeyed court orders, even obviously partisan and ill-founded ones like the order from a Hawaii judge, a Democratic Party activist, that purported to dictate immigration policy across the Southern border. Maybe someday a reporter will ask Psycho Psaki how, exactly, President Trump manifested this alleged hostility to “our democracy” during his four years in office?

The truthful answer, which you will never hear from the Democrats, is that Trump’s offense was winning the 2016 election–in other words, not an assault on democracy, but rather, democracy in action.