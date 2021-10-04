Stalking Sinema

The stalking of Senator Kyrsten Sinema into a bathroom stall during her return to Arizona over the weekend (video below) is disgusting. I would like to say it is disgusting beyond comment, but there is much that might be learned or inferred from it. Here are 10 notes and queries that occur to me this morning.

• Did you know that this happened yesterday at Arizona State University? If I hadn’t checked Twitter during the day, I wouldn’t. It was all over my Twitter feed.

• The story is covered in media outlets including the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Daily Mail, and FOX News.

• So the story was covered, but if it involved a hero of the left — Sandy Cortez, say, or Ilhan Omar — the Democratic establishment and its media adjunct would be calling for a national day of mourning, if not of reckoning.

• The stalking, harassment, and recording are in fact disgusting. They are intended to humiliate. They are beyond the pale of civilized discourse.

• The lead harasser in the video production is an illegal immigrant. LUCHA (Living United for Change in Arizona) — the distributor of the video on Twitter — refers to her as “an immigrant youth.”

• LUCHA’s harassment of Sinema supports the Biden administration’s dystopian Build Back Better Bill. Does the bill have goodies for illegals tucked away in its 2400 pages of small print? I believe that it does. I take it that the Senate parliamentarian who ruled out the bill’s legalization of illegals provision would be well advised to avoid Arizona bathrooms for the foreseeable future.

• The lead paragraph in the Washington Post story reads: “Anger and frustration over Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to fall in line with other Senate Democrats and pass legislation central to President Biden’s agenda boiled over on Sunday, not in the marble halls of the Capitol but in a bathroom in Phoenix.” How does the reporter know that “anger and frustration” have anything to do with it? This is sheer fabrication and and leftist apologetics in support of the cause.

• The Post adds: “The person filming on Sunday, who identified herself as Blanca, told Sinema that ‘we need this pathway to citizenship,’ explaining that she was undocumented and had been brought to the United States as a child.” “Undocumented” reflects the Democrat media adjunct’s support of the cause. The Post story reflects support of the harassment in this case. It too is disgusting.

• Blanca and her friends feel themselves immune from consequences. We have no reason to doubt their judgment in this respect. Indeed, they have the full-throated support of the Washington Post in its news pages.