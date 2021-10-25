The Voters Are On to Merrick Garland

Merrick Garland is hardly a household name, and to the extent that the press has mentioned him at all, it has mostly been to puff him up. Maybe I am forgetting something, but I can’t think of anything Garland has done to give voters a strong impression one way or another, except for his memo to the FBI directing the Bureau to work with local law enforcement to investigate, as potential domestic terrorists, parents who are unhappy with Critical Race Theory and mask mandates in the public schools.

Garland’s order was coordinated with the National School Boards Association, which asked for such an investigation in a letter to Joe Biden which the NSBA later retracted and apologized for. Was that incident widely covered in the liberal press? I doubt it, but it is well known to consumers of information from conservative sources like ours.

Apparently word of Garland’s anti-parent initiative has gotten out, perhaps fueled in part by the Virginia gubernatorial election, which may turn on Terry McAuliffe’s dismissive attitude toward parents of school children. In any event, Rasmussen Reports finds that Attorney General Garland is distinctly unpopular with likely voters:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 30% of Likely U.S. Voters have a favorable impression of Garland, including 14% who have a Very Favorable view of him. Thirty-nine percent (39%) view Garland unfavorably, including 29% who have a Very Unfavorable impression of the former federal judge. Thirty-two percent (32%) say they’re not sure.

***

Twenty percent (20%) of voters say Garland is doing a better job than most previous attorney generals, but more than twice as many (42%) say Garland is doing a worse job than most of his predecessors.

It is interesting that Rasmussen found voters generally more favorable to Jeff Sessions than to Garland, while Garland is slightly more popular than Eric Holder.

Among independent voters, Garland has only a 21 percent approval rating.

This is just one more data point that suggests how unpopular the Democrats’ Critical Race Theory initiatives and related left-wing indoctrination in the public schools are with voters.