School Board Association Retracts “Domestic Terrorism” Letter

We wrote here about the letter that the President and the Interim CEO of the National School Boards Association wrote to Joe Biden, likening parents concerned about their children’s education to domestic terrorists and requesting federal help in suppressing them. Just a few days later, as we noted here, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote a memo to the FBI, directing it to collaborate with local law enforcement to address the danger allegedly posed by unhappy parents. It has come out since that the NSBA letter was coordinated in advance with the Biden administration, but that was obvious in any event from the sequence of events.

The NSBA’s letter to Biden has met with a furious blowback. It appears that most member school boards did not consider accusing the parents who elect them of domestic terrorism was a smart move, and the letter seems to have been sent by a few activists without any vetting by the organization as a whole. Consequently, multiple state affiliates of NSBA have resigned from the organization.

In an effort to stop the bleeding, NSBA has now retracted and apologized for its letter to Biden:

BREAKING: NSBA apologizes for letter that served as basis for @TheJusticeDept AG #Garland’s directive for FBI to target parents as “domestic terrorists,” including #LoudounScandal outrageously labeling dad of rape victim as poster-boy of domestic terrorism. Will the AG reverse? pic.twitter.com/VkFJxKIfpK — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 23, 2021



Will Biden’s FBI nevertheless continue its investigation of pro-American, anti-CRT parents? It will be interesting to see. In any case, watch for a seismic shift in the current round of school board elections around the country, both this year and, especially, next year. The issue will be framed as one of parents’ rights, and pro-CRT school board members who owe their positions to left-wing teachers’ unions could become an endangered species.