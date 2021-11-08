Infinite Absurdity > Peak Absurdity?

Every day I think optimistically that we have reached peak absurdity from the left, but every day there is a fresh new high in leftist (un)creative destruction. First up, this:

Canadian woman becomes first person diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’ A Canadian woman could be the first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from “climate change” after doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality brought on acute breathing problems. Kyle Merritt, an emergency room doctor in Nelson, British Columbia who was responsible for the diagnosis, told Glacier Media that it was the first time in a decade he had determined a patient’s cause of suffering to be climate change. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” he said. Merritt added that the patient, who is in her 70s, was diagnosed in the summer shortly after a heatwave in June sent temperatures soaring past 121 degrees Fahrenheit. Record-breaking heat in Canada this summer is believed to have killed more than 500 people in British Columbia alone, according to coroner reports.

Of course, many more people die every winter from cold weather, but I won’t hold my breath waiting for those deaths to be attributed to climate change.

Meanwhile, I note that the feature film about the making of the Williams sisters tennis duo (“King Richard“) is finally out, starring Will Smith as their hard-driving father as the principal focus of the film. When Smith was cast in the role, there were complaints that Smith wasn’t “black enough” to play the role, which made me wonder whether we were really going to start using melanin swatches to judge film roles and other such things.

Behold, the Pew Survey:

I really should know by now that the left’s capacity for absurdity is an infinite resource.