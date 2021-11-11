Joe Was Right the First Time

When he was first asked about the prospect of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars–$450,000, to be exact–to illegal immigrants whose families were separated at the border, President Biden called the idea “garbage” and said it “[wasn’t] gonna happen.” Apparently those in the Justice Department who were responsible for the deal hadn’t bothered to brief the president. When a few days later he was asked again about the rumored agreement, Biden, now having gotten the message, did a 180. This time, Biden castigated “the last administration” and said that illegal immigrants “deserve some kind of compensation,” although he professed total ignorance as to what the appropriate amount might be.

Biden’s first bounce was that of a normal person. Not being aware of the outrage that his own administration has in the works, he denounced reports of it as “garbage.” Not surprisingly, Biden’s reaction was the same as that of an overwhelming majority of Americans. The Trafalgar Group asked the question, “How do you feel about the Biden Administration’s considering paying families of illegal immigrants separated at the southern border $450,000 each for “psychological trauma”? The results were what you would expect:

What is interesting to me is that the Democrats couldn’t have imagined that their payoff scheme would be popular. Yet they are going to proceed with it, under the hyper-partisan direction of Merrick Garland. The Democrats are in a damn-the-torpedoes mode, and are determined to accomplish as much of their extreme agenda as they can, regardless of the consequences.

STEVE adds: I think everyone is missing something here. The payment to illegal aliens is simply a dry run to establish the foundation for paying reparations for slavery. Since Congress is unlikely ever to vote for such a thing, how about a collusive lawsuit against the Biden Administration that the Justice Department “settles” in favor of reparations?