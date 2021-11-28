Who does Xi think he is? [with comment by Paul]

I overheard Rep. Nancy Mace on one of the Sunday morning shows referring to the visit of a bipartisan delegation to meet with the President of Taiwan last week. They were warned by Chinese emissaries not to do it. Once they did it, they were advised by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian of “wantonly” challenging the “one-China principle,” who insisted the trip “has aroused the strong indignation of 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

Lee Brown’s New York Post story is here. One fears both for the United States and our friends in Taiwan that Xi has taken President Biden’s measure.

When News broke of our visit to Taiwan, China’s embassy demanded we cancel the trip (we didn’t). We’ve had a productive and meaningful visit throughout the Indo-Pacific region as the first bipartisan US House delegation since the start of COVID. This is just the start. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 26, 2021

According to Brown’s story, this tweet set them off big time. Rep. Mace has now pinned it to the top her site.

Just touched down in the Republic of Taiwan. 🇺🇸🇹🇼 pic.twitter.com/p7HH8Iet3A — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 25, 2021



PAUL ADDS: I was happy to see that Rep. Mize was joined in her visit to Taiwan by four Democrats: Reps. Mark Takano (Calif), Colin Allred (Texas), Sara Jacobs (Calif), and Elissa Slotkin (Mich).

Earlier this months, six GOP members of Congress visited Taiwan: Sens. John Cornyn, Tommy Tuberville, Mike Crapo, and Mike Lee, along with Reps. Jake Ellzey (Texas) and Anthony Gonzales (Ohio). Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of Senators made a brief stopover in Taiwan. The Democrats were Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Chris Coons. The Republican was Dan Sullivan.

Unfortunately, I’m not sure it matters how much bipartisan support Taiwan has in Congress. As long as Joe Biden (or Kamala Harris) is president, China has good reason to doubt the extent of the U.S. commitment to Taiwan.