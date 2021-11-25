Why People Hate the News Media, Chapter 12,186

This pair of Washington Post tweets perfectly conveys why the mainstream news media are a bunch of contemptible twits:

So, it was the SUV’s fault? Maybe it was one of them self-driving SUVs from Silicon Valley! We need sensible SUV control! Look what killers they are.

No doubt responding to the thousands of sensible people who told the Post what fools they are, the tweet was deleted:

As for their grammar, well let’s just say that America’s elite universities are not sending their best to our elite newsrooms.

The Post wasn’t the only media outlet that reported it this way: It’s almost like they got the same memo from someplace.

Meanwhile, let’s celebrate the holiday with a few extra memes that came in last night: