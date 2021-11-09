Winsome Sears pushes back

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s lieutenant governor elect, is the latest black conservative to be slandered by black race hustlers. She has come under attack from the likes Joy Reid and Michael Eric Dyson.

Dyson, a fast-talking professor, says that when Sears speaks, “there is a Black mouth moving but a white idea running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices.” Give the man style points for this racialist gibberish.

As Bernard Goldberg says, “if there’s anything that liberal elites, especially Black liberal elites, hate more than white rednecks, it’s Black conservatives.” They especially hate black conservatives who enjoy major success. These conservatives are walking rebuke to the race-mongering left’s slanderous narrative of America.

The thing I like most about Sears is that she pushes back. Of Joy Reid, Sears says:

I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show — let’s see if she’s woman enough to do that. I’d go in a heartbeat and we’d have a real discussion without Joy speaking about me behind my back, if you will. I am a heartbeat away from the governorship, in case anything happens to the governor. How are you going to tell me I am a victim? And I didn’t do anything special to get here, except stay in school and study. I took advantage of the opportunities available here in America. We can do better — it’s not 1963.”

(Emphasis added)

I bolded the part about not doing “anything special” because I suspect this is what the race hustlers hate most — the truth that the success (or failure) of African-Americans in this country is largely in their hands. They succeed based on what they do — e.g. stay in school and study — and don’t do — e.g. take drugs, have kids out of wedlock in their teens, and commit crimes.

This formula isn’t enough to elevate a Black (or a White) to lieutenant governor. Sears is being modest. But it is enough to live a good life in America.

This is the heart of the alleged “white supremacist” message that the left tries to suppress through name-calling.