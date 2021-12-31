2021’s Man of the Year

A number of people distinguished themselves on the public stage in 2021, but the Man of the Year stands out pretty clearly: he is Ron DeSantis. DeSantis was a model of rational governance, and under his leadership Florida has moved to the forefront not just as a destination for blue-state refugees, but as a famously well-governed state. Even extreme leftists know enough to go to Florida when they can.

Florida is so dangerous & scary that AOC decided to go on vacation in Miami this week 🌞 You know it’s a free state when even a Democrat can enjoy cocktails without being forced to show her papers or wear a mask 🐊 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 31, 2021

DeSantis also became a hero to conservatives everywhere because of his take-no-prisoners attitude toward the Democratic Party press. He’s like Donald Trump without the egomania and the baggage. No wonder liberals devoted 2021 to trying to take him down.

I hazard a wild guess that there will be an intervention, and no further imaginary tweets will be forthcoming.

But Wilson wasn’t the only one. AOC herself, caught red-stated, so to speak, either picked up on or invented the “where is Governor DeSantis?” theme. Via InstaPundit, NRO reports:

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) attempted to shift the public conversation away from her controversial Miami Beach trip on Friday, suggesting that people instead focus on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who, she says, has gone “inexplicably missing.” “Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks?” the congresswoman wrote in response to a tweet from Team DeSantis welcoming her to Florida after National Review published photos of her seated outside Doraku Sushi and Izakaya in Miami Beach Thursday afternoon, raising a cocktail in one and checking her phone in another.

Is there some reason to think DeSantis is “inexplicably missing,” apart from the fact that he accompanied his wife Casey to her cancer treatment on Wednesday? Of course not:

It is just another Democratic Party smear. But if we are looking for an objective measure to choose our Man of the Year for 2021, the Democratic Party’s obsession with Governor DeSantis confirms that he deserves the award.