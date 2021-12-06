About those six “charities”

You may have read about the six Palestinian charities Israel has designated as terrorist fronts, to more or less universal opprobrium. The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo and Matthew Foldi have now obtained what appears to be the Shin Bet dossier, as they call it — I would suggest another term! — on the “charities.” Kredo and Foldi remark on the dossier:

The 74-page dossier, obtained and reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, is marked confidential and for Israeli government use only. The Israeli government would not confirm its authenticity. The dossier, which bears the logo of the Shin Bet, Israel’s national security agency, provides the firmest evidence to date that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.- and E.U.-designated terrorist group responsible for several airplane hijackings throughout the 1960s and ’70s, among other atrocities, operates a network of nonprofit groups to embezzle millions of dollars in funding from the European Union and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

In short, the “charities” appear to be operating as front groups for the PFLP. The excellent Free Beacon story is posted here and the dossier is posted here, as well as at the bottom of the story. Highly recommended.