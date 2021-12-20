Are Democrats Totally Losing Their Grip?

The wheels are coming off the Democrat school bus that Kamala Harris bragged about back when she was calling Joe Biden a racist.

First up, there’s not enough popcorn to take in watching the left freak out about the “treachery” of Joe Manchin. The New Republic’s Michael Tomasky, just to take one example, is demanding to know why Manchin is betraying his home state of West Virginia, while Bernie Sanders demands that Manchin explain himself to his constituents. Question for the Bernie Bros: which county in West Virginia to you suggest Manchin begin with:

It would seem Democrats are doing their level best to force Manchin out of the party completely.

Meanwhile, a few days ago Vice President What’s Her Name (you’ll get the joke here at the end of this video) appeared on the popular show hosted by Charlemagne Tha God, who had the impertinence to ask, “Which Joe is president: Manchin or Biden?” You’ll see Harris’s minder trying to intervene to shut the whole thing down, but Harris perseveres with one of her top ten cringiest performances:

Then there’s Joe himself, speaking at a commencement for a black college in South Carolina, where he lets fly with this:

First of all, it is beyond doubtful that Biden has spoken to “140 heads of state,” despite his assurance that “I’m not exaggerating.” (Pro tip: Whenever Biden says “I’m not exaggerating,” he’s exaggerating. C’mon, man!) The number of world leaders, many of them from non-democratic countries, who asked him if American democracy “is going to make it” is surely Zero.

Finally, there is the White House statement yesterday about the threat of the Omicron COVID variant:

We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this. For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.

Boy, that’s a message that’s sure to make the vaccine reluctant change their minds!