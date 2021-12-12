Chris Wallace exits Fox News

I learn via the Washington Examiner that Chris Wallace is leaving FOX News after 18 years. Wallace announced his departure on the broadcast network’s FOX News Sunday this morning. However, I learned of Wallace’s exit via the Examiner because, disgusted by Wallace’s performance in the Trump-Biden debate he “moderated,” I quit watching the show last year.

I should have quit long before then because the show had grown bad and boring. I would blame the boring qualities of FOX News Sunday in part on the general decline of Sunday morning gabfests, but Maria Bartiromo has bucked the trend on her Sunday Morning Futures show on FOX News Channel itself. By my lights Maria is the obvious successor to Wallace.

UPDATE: Axios reports that Wallace is headed to CNN to anchor a new weekday show. He should feel right at home there.