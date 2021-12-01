Deep meaning of Chris Cuomo, cont’d

Yesterday evening CNN indefinitely suspended Chris Cuomo from his evening gig on the network. The suspension followed up on the news that Cuomo had participated in the defense of his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (f/k/a the luv guv). To promote his false image of effectiveness in dealing with the epidemic, Governor Cuomo had frequently appeared on his brother’s show.

Chris Cuomo’s service as an advisor to the luv guv had already been exposed. The luv guv bro apologized for his untoward collusion with the luv guv’s enablers seeking to preserve his time in office. Yet new evidence released this week suggested that the luv guv bro’s apology was not entirely forthright. Shocked observers demanded that CNN now terminate the luv guv bro. The bro’s collusion may have been deeper and more unappealing than previously acknowledged.

CNN had to suspend Cuomo in order to maintain its integrity as a news outlet.

Here is a test. What is wrong with the italicized sentence?

Let me put it this way with a request that you forgive what has become a mind-numbing cliché. CNN had to suspend Cuomo in the same sense that Captain Renuault had to close down Rick’s Cafe Americain in Casablanca for gambling, just before he collected his winnings.

Here is a question with a follow-up. What didn’t CNN know and when didn’t it know it? And how hard did it try not to know it?

Read all about it here, courtesy of CNN. You have got to be kidding me.

This is my analysis. CNN had to suspend the luv guv bro to keep up appearances that it is a legitimate news outlet. CNN has to keep up appearances in order to maintain the value of its service to the Democratic Party.

The chin-pulling by observers who treat CNN as a legitimate news outlet subject to professional standard is farcical. If CNN were a legitimate news outlet the house cleaning would have begun at the top with executive management and then taken up the “talent.” In any event, Chris Cuomo would have been long gone, long ago. The immortal words of another governor — Mel Brooks’s Governor Le Petomane in Blazing Saddles — are those that apply here: “We’ve gotta protect our phony baloney jobs!”