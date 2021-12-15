Get ready, bal

Last night President Biden delivered “Remarks at a Holiday Celebration for the Democratic National Committee.” This passage reflects Biden’s pep talk on inflation:

I proposed a way to deal with this [tornado damage] in the biggest investment we’ve ever proposed in our country’s history.

I worry about the next town that’s destroyed, the next family that loses a home, the next person who drowns in a once-in-a-century flood.

These are the people I’m worried about. This is why we all got engaged.

We can’t affo- — we can afford to do all this without raising taxes — not a single penny — on anyone making less than $400,000 a year.

And experts acknowledge if we do this, we’re going to reduce inflation, not increase it. Reduce inflation.

In fact, I got — unsolicited — a letter from 17 Nobel laureates in economics who looked at our plan and said they see long-term inflationary — they — they will — it will save and serve against long-term inflationary pressures.

The bottom line is: We’re helping working-class and middle-class people spend less money on the things they badly need. So if you’re worried about rising cost, nothing will cut costs for American families more than the Build Back Better plan. That’ll give them a shot. (Applause.)