Go Long on Democrat Panic Buttons

The Wall Street Journal has started its own new polling project, using a bipartisan team of well-known pollsters. And their first report this morning has nothing but bad news for President Biden and Democrats:

WASHINGTON—Voters are heading into the midterm election year in a sour mood, pessimistic about the economy and short on confidence in the leadership of President Biden and his party on the issues that concern them most, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds. The survey reveals a set of danger signs for the Democratic Party as it prepares to defend narrow majorities in the House and Senate. Voters by a large margin see economic and fiscal issues, including inflation, as the top priorities for Washington, and they view the GOP as better able to handle them.

What really jumps out at me, though, is this chart:

Notice that the “Strongly Disapprove” number is a hefty 46%, versus only 19% who “Strongly Approve.” Those are the kind of number that portends certain defeat come re-election time.

Paul will report separately here on the eye-popping results from the WSJ poll on Hispanic voters.