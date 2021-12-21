I know I am an outlier, but I have never had any fear of covid. Some things scare me–roller coasters, for example–but respiratory viruses are not on the list. But many others don’t see it that way, and with the arrival of omicron, hysteria is making a comeback. Why? No doubt some of the fear is genuine, but I do think some people enjoy hysteria. Others prefer to have an excuse to stay home, and some–politicians and liberal activists–enjoying bossing other people around.

For your daily dose of omicronmania, check out this tweet:

I’m flying today but I’m not fucking around with Omicron.

✅Pfizer x 3

✅Negative rapid test

✅Natural immunity

✅N95 sealed to my face with surgical tape

✅Secondary mask for displaying opinions

✅Face shield

✅Vinyl gloves

✅Touchscreen gloves

✅Shitton of Xanax pic.twitter.com/quolApA0iD — Dana (Not Scully) (@telefeminism) December 21, 2021



When I first saw this I assumed it was a joke. It is actually pretty funny. In particular, “Shitton of Xanax” makes me laugh, maybe one more reason why covid hysteria is popular in some quarters.

But no: if you check out this person’s Twitter feed, you see that it is not a joke. She is a left-wing activist who has posted tweets like these:

Of thirteen patients in here, 4 are wearing suitable masks (KN95 or N95) and one of those people is wearing it incorrectly. Starting to get an idea of why there are so many breakthrough cases. — Dana (Not Scully) (@telefeminism) December 20, 2021



And when her multiply-masked airplane getup began drawing amused attention, she responded:

My anti-virus getup seems to be getting a lot of looks from people at Newark sporting ill-fitting non-CDC-recommended masks they keep pulling down to eat snacks. I guess doing everything one can to avoid catching and spreading a deadly virus is very funny behavior. — Dana (Not Scully) (@telefeminism) December 21, 2021



I don’t draw any particular conclusions from this bit of hysteria, one data point among a great many, except: here we go again.