The Gins testimonial

Working for Vice President Harris must be hell on earth, even if stories to this effect are planted in the Washington Post. The exodus of high-ranking staffers supports the stories.

How bad is it? Harris deputy director for operations has tweeted out a testimonial to the boss. He absolutely loves his job. One wonders what the vice president’s deputy director for operations does, but that is beside the point. He holds down a big office with a moving portrait of the boss and her husband on the wall.

Cynical observers nevertheless suspect that his testimonial is not to be taken at face value. The New York Post plucks a few merciless responses in its story on Gins’s tweet. I’m filing this one under Laughter Is the Best Medicine, but in this case Mockery is the elixir.

Some mischievous reporter posed a question to the psychedelic Jen Psaki about the tweet during yesterday’s White House briefing. Did anyone — who might it have been? — ask Gins “to put out a positive tweet…or was that all him?”

“I’m not aware of any ask for a positive tweet or a specific tweet,” Pskaki replied.

Two comments. First, “ask” is not a noun. Second, that response is weak tea.