Inspector Clouseau standing by

In his press briefing last night FBI SAC Matthew DeSarno went out of his way to assert that the “hostage taker” who seized the rabbi and three others at Congregation Beth Israel during Shabbat services yesterday “was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community…” The AP took this talking point and ran with it, as though Lady AQ might be a nonsectarian cause and jihadism only indirectly targets the Jewish community. Perhaps the hostage rabbi’s call to his colleague in New York at the direction of the “hostage taker” was only coincidentally “connected to the Jewish community.” How do you say “let’s call the whole thing off” in Urdu?

Vaguely referring to the man who must not be named, the AP story adds that “an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream…” Might it have been the “hostage taker”? The FBI and the press treat the American public like children and idiots.