The Apocalypse Is Here

I am a day or two late with this, but it is still worth noting: the Transportation Security Administration accepts arrest warrants as identification for illegal aliens who board airplanes in the U.S.:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) disclosed to a congressional office that illegal migrants flying without proper identification can use an arrest warrant as an alternate form of identification when presenting to airport security, according to a letter the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively obtained. Responding to Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden’s Dec. 15 inquiry about illegal migrants flying across the country, TSA Administrator David Pekoske explained that certain Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents may be considered acceptable forms of alternate identification for non-citizens, including a “Warrant for Arrest of Alien” and a “Warrant of Removal/Deportation.”

So here’s a guy who doesn’t have any identification, no way to show who he actually is, except–wait for it–his arrest or deportation has been ordered and he is carrying the order around with him! That’s good enough to be transported around the U.S., presumably from a border area to any state where the feds may seek to place illegal aliens.

The Biden administration has turned our immigration laws into a joke and has grossly undermined our national sovereignty. It is hard to imagine a clearer violation of the Take Care Clause of Article II, and in my opinion, such dereliction of duty constitutes good ground for impeachment.