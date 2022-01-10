A black conservative perspective

A friend called my attention to a show on YouTube called “Black Conservative Perspective.” It features commentary by Greg Foreman.

I enjoyed the two episodes I’ve seen, which can be viewed below. The first is a report that MSNBC might fire Joy Reid, whom Foreman calls a racist, seemingly with good reason (I’ve never seen Reid’s show — just a few clips that support Foreman’s characterization.)

The second is Foreman’s take on Lebron James’ ridiculous attack on local D.C. sportscaster Glenn Consor. I wrote about that controversy here.

Foreman strikes me as a fount of common sense, which is in short supply these days but on ample display in these two videos:

