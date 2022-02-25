I don’t have any deep thoughts on Vladimir Putin’s old-fashioned rape of Ukraine. I set out my (obvious and superficial) thoughts yesterday morning in “Russia invades Ukraine.” There I observed that Ukraine’s President Zelensky must be a brave man. He appears also to be a serious man and patriot. I wish we could swap him out for our own shell of a president or airhead of a vice president.

Below is a video clip from Zelensky’s public remarks earlier today. Now Barak Ravid reports for Axios that in his most recent call with EU leaders Zelensky stated: “This might be the last time you see me alive.” He and his family deserve a place in our prayers.